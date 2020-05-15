APSO Daily Bookings: May 3 - 6

May 3

• Jonathan Markell Dixon, North Broadway Street, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for illegal use of a dangerous weapon ($25,000 bond).

• Christopher W. Dugas Jr., Kathy Meadows Lane, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. on two counts of domestic abuse battery / strangulation (no bond each).

May 4

• Brandon Keith Leger, Louisiana Highway 35, Rayne: Arrested by Rayne P.D. for possession of Schedule IV narcotics ($40,000 bond); possession with intent to distribute Legend drug ($1,000 bond); possession of Schedule IV ($1,000 bond).

• Jason Joseph Guidry, Louisiana Avenue, Rayne: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff Office for felony distribution of Schedule I narcotics ($50,000 bond).

• Teddrick Javon Onezine, Meadows, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for felony possession marijuana (no bond); proceeds from drug offense (no bond); distribution of Schedule II narcotics ($25,000 bond).

May 5

Paul Mitchell Goodley, North Western Avenue, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for possession of Schedule II narcotics ($25,000 bond); three counts of distribution of Schedule II narcotics (total $75,000 bond); proceeds from drug offense ($5,000 bond).

May 6

• Kiana Lashay Lewis, East 12th Street, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for possession with intent to distribute heroin (no bond); two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics (no bond); possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics (no bond); possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV narcotics (no bond); possession of Legend drug without prescription (no bond); proceeds from drug offense (no bond); felony illegal carrying of weapons (no bond).

• Tremayne Miguel Butler, Lilly Street, Church Point: Arrested by APSO for possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV narcotics ($20,000 bond); proceeds from drug offense ($2,500 bond).

• Donald Ray Hanks, Panama Road, Rayne: Arrested by APSO on domestic abuse battery / strangulation (no bond).

• Tyjah Fancis Gibson, Layman Avenue: Arrested by Rayne P.D. for felony unauthorized use of a movable ($5,000 bond).

• Shane Michael Gautreaux, Meche Street, Rayne: Arrested by APSO on two counts of felony theft ($32,500 total bond).