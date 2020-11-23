APSO Daily Bookings: Nov. 13 - 14
November 13
• Alec Nickolas Arceneaux, Abbeville Highway, Rayne: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics $25,000 bond); possession of controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone ($15,000 bond); distribution of Schedule I narcotics ($10,000 bond); production/distribution of Schedule IV narcotics $15,000 bond).
November 14
• Tyson Dain Clavier, Rayne: aggravated assault upon a dating partner (no bond); false imprisonment ($1,000 bond).
• Frederick John Hoskins, Crowley: domestic abuse battery ($3,500 bond).
• Mickey Dale Perry, Mermentau: bench warrant (no bond).