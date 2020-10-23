APSO Daily Bookings: October 21

• Michael Joseph Hall, South Lake Houston Highway, Houston, Texas: Arrested by Louisiana State Troop I on two counts of illegally carrying a weapon ($15,000 total bond); possession of Schedule I narcotics ($2,500); illegal possession of stolen firearm ($5,000 bond).

• Andre Lance Meaux, Grand Prarie Highway, Rayne: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for simple burglary ($10,000 bond)

• Hank Erwin Williams, North Mendou Lane, Moss Bluff: Arrested by APSO on hold for court (no bond).