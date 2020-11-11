APSO Daily Bookings: October 27 - 31

October 27

• Kalehm John Thibodeaux, North Eastern Avenue, Rayne: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for possession of Schedule II narcotics ($2,500 bond).

October 28

• Stevie Adam Charlot, East Briscoe Street, Church Point: Arrested by APSO for felony theft ($25,000 bond).

• Dimitri Dequincy Williams, Mona Edwards Street, Church Point: Arrested by APSO for possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics ($5,000 bond); possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics ($5,000 bond); proceeds from drug offense ($5,000 bond); distribution of Schedule II narcotics ($25,000 bond); possession of controlled dangerous substance in drug-free zone ($10,000 bond).

• Crystal Renee Rubin, West Gilman Road, Lafayette: Arrested by APSO for identity theft ($2,500 bond).

• Dwight Smith, James Road, Memphis, Tennessee: Arrested by APSO for simple burglary ($25,000 bond).

October 29

• Bryan Raylee Hamilton, Pinto Avenue: Arrested by Estherwood Police Department for illegal possession of stolen firearm ($10,000 bond).

• Gissel Amairany Rios, West Breaux Street, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for possession of controlled dangerous substance in drug free-zone ($2,500 bond).

October 30

• Christopher Kenyon Malbrough, Vanessa Street, Church Point: Arrested by APSO on a hold for court (no bond).

• Blaine Michael Breaux, East Andrus Street, Crowely: Arrested by APSO for distribution of Schedule I narcotics ($2,500 bond); distribution of Schedule II narcotics ($40,000 bond).

• Corey Rene Nora, Guilbeaux Street, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for domestic abuse battery - third offense ($2,500 bond);

• Kendale Tyronne Logan, North Kelly Street, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for illegal use of weapons ($35,000 bond).

October 31

• Shelby Monique Matte, Ed Thibodeaux Road, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for illegal use of weapons ($20,000 bond).