APSO Daily Bookings: October 8 - 12

October 8

• Heath Lee Hulin, Declouette Highway, Breaux Bridge: Arrested by Duson P.D. for illegal carry of weapon penalty (no bond); possession of heroin (no bond); possession of Schedule II narcotics (no bond).

• Edward Dontreal Nickson, Marie Street, Rayne: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for illegal possession of stolen firearms ($7,500 bond).

• Crystal Ann Fontenot, Good Sheppard Court, Branch: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for illegal possession of stolen firearms ($7,500 bond).

• Heath Lee Hulin, Declouette Highway, Breaux Bridge: Arrested by Duson P.D. for monetary instrument abuse (no bond).

October 9

No bookings recorded.

October 10

• Shawn Michael Derrick, Horn Street, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for criminal damage / $1,000 -$50,000 (no bond); looting charge (no bond).

October 11

No bookings recorded.

October 12

• Amber Danae Vincent, East Jeanette Street, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV narcotics ($10,000 bond).

• Shuntaira Monea Stevens, Kathy Meadows Avenue, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for possession of alprazolam ($1,500 bond).