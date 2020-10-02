APSO Daily Bookings: Sept. 24 - 26

Fri, 10/02/2020 - 12:35pm
CROWLEY

September 24
• Gerald Curley, West 4th Street, Crowley: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics ($20,000 bond).
• Terry Wayne Burnley Jr., West Congress Street, Duson: Arrested by APSO for hold for other agency (no bond).

September 25
• Joseph Frank Solar, Unknown address: Arrested by Rayne Police Department on a hold for other agency (no bond).
• Della Denise Reece, homeless, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for possession of Schedule I narcotics ($2,500 bond); possession of Schedule II narcotics ($2,500 bond).
• Joseph Floyd Huval, Jr., Houma Street, Metarie: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics ($20,000 bond).
• Norman Ray Sparks, homeless: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics ($20,000 bond).
• Ronald Louis Claybern Jr, Georgiana Street, Sunset: Arrested by APSO on a hold for other agency (no bond).
• Devin James Derouselle, Benoit Drive, Henderson: Arrested by APSO for hold for court (no bond).

September 26
• Hailey Brooke Godeaux, North Joel Street, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for possession of Schedule II narcotics ($10,000 bond).
• Emily Beth Istre, South Jules Street, Morse: Arrested by APSO for possession of heroin ($2,500 bond); possession of Schedule II narcotics ($2,500 bond); possession of alprazolam ($2,500 bond).

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020