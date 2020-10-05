APSO Daily Bookings: Sept. 27 - Oct. 1

September 27

•Brandyn Scott Cormier, Azalea Drive, Rayne: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office on three counts of resisting by force ($15,000 bonds total).

• Steven Dale Rountree, homeless, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley Police Department for possession of Schedule I narcotics ($2,500 bond); possession of Schedule II narcotics ($2,500 bond).

September 28

• David Byron Core, Pinewood Drive, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for possession of Schedule II narcotics ($2,500 bond); possession of Schedule III narcotics ($2,500 bond); possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone ($1,000 bond).

September 29

• Dwayne Devoe LeBlanc, Reynolds Avenue, Rayne: Arrested by Rayne P.D. for felony theft ($2,500 bond).

• Dylan Cooper Heinen, South Parkerson Avenue, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. on two counts of simple burglary ($10,000 bond each count).

September 30

• Tyler James Williamson, Gianfala Road, Church Point: Arrested by APSO for possession of Schedule II narcotics ($2,500 bond); possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics ($10,000 bond).

• Terry James Trahan Jr., South Jules Avenue, Morse: Arrested by APSO for aggravated criminal damage to property (no bond); possession with intent to distribute heroin (no bond); possession with intent to distribute Schedule III narcotics (no bond); possession of schedule II narcotics (no bond).

• Charles Daniel McDowell, Jackson Avenue, Estherwood: Arrested by APSO for second-degree battery (no bond).

October 1

• Leron Joseph Angel Jr., West 10th Street, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for possession of Schedule I narcotics ($15,000 bond); possession of Schedule II narcotics ($40,000 bond); possession of Schedule III narcotics ($15,000 bond).

• Domonique DeShawn Batiste, West Hutchinson Avenue, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for armed robbery ($250,000 bond).

• Kemesha Ann Mouton, Lyman Avenue, Rayne: Arrested by Church Point P.D. on a hold for other agency (no bond).

• Candace Rae Simoneaux, South Avenue O, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics ($25,000 bond); distribution of Schedule II narcotics ($30,000 bond); illegal carrying of a weapon, $10,000 bond); possession of Schedule II narcotics ($2,500 bond).

• Wendell Brian Garrie Jr., Robert Drive, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for distribution of Schedule I narcotics (no bond); possession of Schedule III narcotics (no bond); possession of Schedule IV narcotics (no bond); illegal possession of a stolen firearm (no bond); illegal carrying of weapons (no bond); proceeds from drug offense (no bond); two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics (no bond); two counts of possession of Schedule II narcotics (no bond).

• Stefan Joseph Coleman, North Batiste Street, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for parole violation (no bond).