APSO Daily Bookings: September 8 - 10

September 8

• Christopher George Tezeno, Kathy Meadows, Crowley: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for forcible rape (no bond).

• John Wesley Fontenot, Good Shepard Court, Branch: Arrested by APSO for felony stalking (no bond).

• Tyler Matthew Prather, Myrtle Drive, Crowley: Arrested by Rayne Police Department for illegal possession of a stolen firearm (no bond); monetary instrument abuse (no bond).

September 9

• Jeremy Jermain Johnson Sr., John F. Kennedy Drive, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for aggravated criminal damage to property.

September 10

No bookings reported.