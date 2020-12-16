Article Image Alt Text

APSO lists narcotics arrests

Wed, 12/16/2020 - 4:56pm
CROWLEY

Sheriff K.P. Gibson has announced the following arrests made recently by the Narcotics Division:
• Gerald Arceneaux, 50, of Lake Charles: distribution of methamphetamine.
• Scotty Cormier Jr., 21, of Church Point: possession of mehtamphetime, possession of drug paraphernalia.
• David Delcambre, 34, of Crowley: distribution of heroin; distribution of fentanyl; distribution of tramadol; possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone.
• Dillion Deshotel, 23, of Crowley: distribution of oxycodone.
• Kevin Farris, 48, of Welsh: possession of methamphetamine, possession of alprazolam.
• Trent Stutes, 37, of Crowley: distribution of methamphetamine

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020