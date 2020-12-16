APSO lists narcotics arrests
Sheriff K.P. Gibson has announced the following arrests made recently by the Narcotics Division:
• Gerald Arceneaux, 50, of Lake Charles: distribution of methamphetamine.
• Scotty Cormier Jr., 21, of Church Point: possession of mehtamphetime, possession of drug paraphernalia.
• David Delcambre, 34, of Crowley: distribution of heroin; distribution of fentanyl; distribution of tramadol; possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone.
• Dillion Deshotel, 23, of Crowley: distribution of oxycodone.
• Kevin Farris, 48, of Welsh: possession of methamphetamine, possession of alprazolam.
• Trent Stutes, 37, of Crowley: distribution of methamphetamine