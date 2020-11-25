Article Image Alt Text

APSO seeks info on missing ATVs

Wed, 11/25/2020 - 3:55pm
CHURCH POINT

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating two separate thefts of four-wheelers in the Church Point area.
The first occurred in the 1700 block of Linden Grove Road, and the four-wheeler is described as a red 2018 Honda 420.
The second occurred in the 5800 block of Church Point Highway, and this four wheeler is described as a green 2004 Yamaha Grizzly green in color.
If you know anything about the thefts or the whereabouts of the missing four-wheelers please contact the sheriff’s department’s investigators at (337) 788-8725.
APSO would also like to remind everyone to keep their vehicle doors locked, valuables secured and/or keys removed during this holiday season.

