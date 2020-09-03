Arrest made in June 21 crash fatality

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that an arrest has been made in connection with a June 21 crash that resulted in a fatality.

On June 21, at approximately 12:04 in the morning the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a major crash with injuries on Ebenezer Road.

Once on scene it was discovered there was a fatality.

During the investigation evidence was obtained indicating that Shatira Zana Perro was the driver of the vehicle involved.

A warrant was obtained for Shatira Perro and on Aug. 31, and the Abbeville Police Department was able to execute the warrant. Shatira Perro was transported back to the Acadia Parish Jail and booked on the charge of Felony Vehicular Homicide / DUI.