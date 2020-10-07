Arrest made in March 27 armed robbery here

An arrest has been made in the March 27 robbery of a local gas station/convenience store.

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard reports Domonique Batiste, 32, has been charged with one count of armed robbery in connection with the incident at the Valero station at 1764 N. Parkerson Ave.

According to police reported, officers were dispatched to the store at about 6:30 p.m. on March 27 in reference to an armed robbery.

The suspect was described as being a black male, medium build with medium “twisted” hair. He was weaing a black sweatshirt with red writing and a red bandana over his face.

The cashier told officers the suspect entered the store with a black handgun and demanded cash. He fled the area on foot.

On April 2, an arrest warrant was obtained for Batiste after police received a tip from Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish.

Batiste was later located and apprehended in Rapides Parish by Louisiana State Police. He was extradited to the Acadia Parish Jail.

His bond has been set at $250,000.