Article Image Alt Text

Torian LeBlanc

Arrest made in Rayne shooting

Tue, 07/07/2020 - 12:00pm
RAYNE

An arrest has been made in a shooting here that injured one person.
Police Chief Carroll J. Stelly said Torian Jarel LeBlanc was arrested Thursday in connection with the Wednesday night incident.
According to Stelly, police were called to the corner of Reynolds Street and West Jeff Davis Avenue at about 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers found the victim, identified as Antonio Rochon Jr., had sustained minor injuries. He was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and later released.
LeBlanc, 23, of Lafayette, was arrested at about 8 p.m. on Thursday. He has been charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder.
LeBlanc was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail. Bond was set at $400,000.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020