Arrest made in second of yesterday's two shooting incidents in Crowley

One man has been arrested and two people were injured, one critically, in what appears to be separate shootings here Tuesday afternoon.

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said officers responded to the first call of multiple shots fired at about 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of North Avenue A.

Responding officers found a 17-year-old male victim with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The teen was transported to a local hospital.

Less than 30 minutes later, while still at the scene, officers reported hearing more shots fired, this time from the 1200 block of West Fourth Street, about six blocks away.

There officers located a 21-year-old male victim who had been wounded from gunfire.

The as-yet unidentified victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where, at last report, he was listed in critical condition.

Davone Joseph, 19, of Crowley was arrested later Tuesday night and charged with attempted first-degree murder, illegal carrying of weapons and illegal possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting on West Fourth Street, according to Broussard.

He is being held in the Acadia Parish Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Broussard said police don’t know if the two shootings are connected.