Assessor explains services to Rotarians

The Rotary Club of Crowley recently welcomed the Acadia Parish Assessor James. J “Jimbo” Petitjean.

Petitjean has served as the parish assessor since 2013.

The assessor is required by the Louisiana Constitution to discover, list and value all property subject to ad valorem taxation on an assessment roll each year.

Property is assessed as follows:

• Land: 10 percent of its “fair market value” or “use value”

• Residental Improvements: 10 percent of “fair market value”

• Commercial: (includes personal property) 15 percent fair market value”

• Commercial Land: 10 percent “fair market value”.

Petitjean said the mission of his office is to increase awareness and understanding throughout Acadia Parish regarding the assessment process so that residents recognize what it entails and how it ultimately affects and benefits them daily.

Services offered benefit the following:

• Public - the assessor’s office provides current mapping and historical ownership records to assist in various real estate transactions, including property sales and transferals.

• Business Community - the assessor’s office continually upgrades software to assist businesses with mapping tools that allow them to view real time potential projects and sites and determine their approximate sizes and locations. They also provide landscape information including flood zone areas and elevations.

• Government - they work in partnership with governmental entities to accurately project expected income sources for budgeting purposes. “Our team monitors and guides taxing districts during their annual adoption of millage rates,” Petitjean said.

“Additionally, they bring in state agencies to inform local districts on any changes that may affect the millage process.”

Improvements to the office since Petitjean has been elected into office include:

• Ongoing upgrades to Assessor’s mapping system with technological advances through partnership with C.H. Fenstermaker and Associates, a national leader in GIS technologies.

• Website upgrades featuring the consolidation of assessment information and mapping capabilities.

• The Assessor’s office team has achieved a 90 percent rate of office personnel attaining the designation of “Certified Louisiana Deputy Assessor”, a bench mark for Acadia Parish.

• Initiated the first major office renovation in over 50 years at the Acadia Parish Courthouse. The completion of the project has allowed our office to become more beneficial and accommodating to Acadia Parish residents and assessment professional alike.