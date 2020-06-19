ASSIST Agency announces phone number change

Fri, 06/19/2020 - 12:17pm
CROWLEY

The Acadia Parish office of the ASSIST Agency phone number has changed to 337-788-7551 x 138, according to Edna Simar, director.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our community members,” Simar said.
The ASSIST Agency is open to the public on a limited basis — by appointment only.
“We will be preparing income taxes until July 15. There will be no walk-in days for taxes until further notice,” Semar said.
Everyone who enters any of the ASSIST offices must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth. Call to make an appointment for tax preparation or to see if you qualify for help with rent/mortgage and/or utilities at the office in the parish in which you live:
Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

