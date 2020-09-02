Attorney: Claims of ‘illegality’ unfounded

In a letter to council members and the city administration, City Attorney Tom Regan said claims of “illegality” of Monday night’s meeting, “lack of notification” and “violations of the Sunshine Law” are unfounded.

In the letter dated Sept. 1 and obtained by The Crowley Post-Signal Wednesday morning, Regan said the claims are “untrue, absolute falsehood and designed to mislead and confuse the Council (which it did).”

Monday night’s special meeting, called over the weekend to amend the 2019-20 budget to include $800,000 in estimated partial payments for the City Wide Drainage Improvement Project, was sent into disarray when The Crowley Post-Signal’s reporter asked about notification of the public hearing that preceded the meeting.

She noted that no legal notice of a “public hearing” had been posted in the newspaper’s Public Notices section prior to Monday. A notice had appeared in the Friday edition — which was only published online because of the approaching Hurricane Laura — and in the Sunday “hard copy” edition, but that notice only referred to the special meeting.

No mention of a public hearing, legal notification of which is required before adoption of an ordinance or ordinance amendment, was made.

Regan acknowledged in a phone call Wednesday morning that he “missed” that fact in reading the Legal ad.

He added that he was going to do further research to determine if the published “Notice of Proposed Adoption of Ordinance” meets those legal requirements.

After hearing the reporter’s questions, Alderman Vernon “Step” Martin challenged the legality of the public hearing.

“I don’t think we can hold a public hearing without advertisement,” he said. “We can each be fined.”

When City Clerk Erin Cradeur pointed out that the advertisement had been published in the Sunday newspaper, Martin said, “That’s not enough notice.”

He recommended that the council pay the contractor from the general fund. “We can do that without amending anything,” he said.

Problems arose when it was discovered that the city’s 2019-2020 budget had not been properly amended to reflect estimated payments for the drainage project.

Those partial payments include $301,500 for May/June construction work; $216,500 for July construction work; and $266,500 for August construction work. The total is $784,500 but City Engineer Tim Mader recommended the council budget $800,000 to cover any additional cost.

The first two payments have already been approved by the council and both were drafted from the city’s infrastructure fund.

The partial payment for the August work is to be presented to the council for approval at the September meeting.

With the fiscal year ending Aug. 31, the council was in a rush to include the amendment.

“The matter which is under consideration is a routine required adjustment of the budget which is the responsibility of the Board of Aldermen when called upon to do so by the Clerk,” Regan wrote in his Sept. 1 letter. “The Board of Aldermen has approved the Drainage Improvement Project, awarded the contract and the contractor has commenced work, completed work and has appropriately submitted invoices for partial payments which have been approved.

“The City is under legal obligation to pay for that work. Moreover, the Board of Aldermen is responsible for seeing that those expenditures which they have already authorized are properly appropriated within the budget year as required by law, especially when the oversight is brought to their attention by the Administration and the City Engineer that the appropriation was overlooked at the end of the budget year.

“There is nothing sinister about this,” Regan continued. “It has nothing to do with next Fiscal Year’s budget. This chaos and confusion caused by misstatements, outright deception and untruths bear no relation to the reality of the legal responsibilities and requirements the Board of Aldermen is required to perform.

“Failure to adopt the budget amendment to appropriate funds from the infrastructure account will cause an unnecessary audit finding in the audit report for Fiscal Year 2019/2020.”