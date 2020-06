Awards, scholarships recognize outstanding IHS grads

Membmers of the Iota High School Classs of 2020 recognized for outstanding achievement during th eyear included:

Senior Awards

and Scholarships

• Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Association Scholarship ($500), Grace Cormier

• Iota 4-H Scholarship ($500), Caroline Frey

• Iota 4-H Scholarship ($250), Mallory Doucet

• St. Joseph Ladies Altar Society Scholarship ($250), Braeden Hebert and Mallory Doucet

• Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Award ($200), Reed Rougeau

• Beta Robbie Scott Award ($2,000), Reed Rougeau

• Josten’s Scholarship ($250), Madelyn McDaniel

• Catholic Daughters Court St. Francis Scholarship, ($500), Mallory Doucet and Braeden Hebert

• Louisiana Pigment Company Scholarship ($2,500), Braeden Hebert

• Meritus Credit Union Scholarship ($2,000), Braeden Hebert

• National Beta Scholarship ($2,000), Reed Rougeau

• Iota High School Student of the Year, Braeden Hebert

• LSUE Associate Degree of Biological Sciences, Chloe Smith

• Top ACT Scores - 25 or higher: Hayden Young (32), Sheyenne LaPoint (30), Chloe Smith (30), Ashlyn Miller (28), Aaron Gotte (27), Braeden Hebert (27), Gage Martel (27), Madelyn McDaniel (27), Anna Semar (27), Seth Myers (26), Julie Prather (26), Jack Pullin (26), Reed Rougeau (26)

• Platinum Workeys Score: Hunter Primeaux

Louisiana State University

Baton Rouge

• Grace Cormier: Transformation Merit Resident Award, $500

• Aaron Gotte: Tiger Excellence Scholar Resident Award, $1,500

• Sheyenne LaPoint: Academic Scholar Resident Award, $2,000; President’s Student Aid Job, $1,550

• Gage Martel: Tiger Excellence Scholar Resident Award, $1,500

• Madelyn McDaniel: Tiger Excellence Scholar Resident Award, $1,500; La. Tiger Legacy Excellence Award, $1,000

• Reed Rougeau: La. Tiger Legacy Superior Award, $750; Transformation Merit Resident Award, $500

• Hayden Young: Academic Scholar Resident Award, $2,000; President’s Student Aid Job, $1,550

Louisiana College

• Wyatt Shuff: Shaeffer and Guinn Scholarships, $16,920

Louisiana State University

Eunice

• Carolyn Frey: Leonard Gerald “Pep” Spell, $1,200

• Madison Johnson: First Bank, $1,000

• Kendall Miller: Basketball Athletic Scholarship, $13,000

• Layne Miller: Barton Freeland Sr., $2,000

• Jack Pullin: Centennial Honor, $4,000

• Kyle Thibodeaux: Merit Honor, $3,000

• Madelyn Line: Athletic Scholarship, $5,646

McNeese State University

• Amber Boulet: Academic Excellence Award, $20,000

• Keylie Cruse: Academic Excellence Award, $20,000

• Aaron Gotte: University Scholars Award, $39,200

• Gage Martel, John McNeese Award, $32,000

• Ashlyn Miller: University Scholars Award, $39,200

• Reed Rougeau: John McNeese Award, Band Scholarship, $33,320

• Anna Semar: University Scholars Award, $39,200

• Chloe Smith: Presidential Award, $44,000

• Hayden Young: Presidential Award, $44,000

University of Louisiana

Lafayette

• Grace Cormier: Cypress Scholarship, $9,500

• Aaron Gotte: Magnolia Scholarship, $17,428

• Braeden Hebert: Magnolia Scholarship, $11,200

• Alexis LeJeune: Cypress Scholarship, $8,000

• Madelyn McDaniel, Cypress Scholarship, $9,600

• Ashlyn Miller: Magnolia Scholarship, $20,628

• Julie Prather: Cypress Scholarship, $9,600

• Micah Renfro: Cypress Scholarship, $9,600

• Reed Rougeau: Cypress Scholarship, $9,600

• Chloe Smith: Live Oark Scholarship, $22,228

• Hayden Young: Live Oak Scholarship, $52,336

University of Louisiana

Monroe

• Ashlyn Miller: Academic Scholarship, $28,000

University of New Orleans

• Gage Miller: UNO Provost Scholarship, $4,000

Lyon College

(Arkansas)

• Connor Braquet: Athletic Awards and Scholarship, $30,000

• Dylan Montgomery: Athletic Awards and Scholarship, $37,595

University of Arkansas

Monticello

• Luke Doucet: Football Scholarship, $4,000