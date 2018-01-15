Photo by Paul Gregg III
Devon Ceasar, currently ranked 8th in the nation by USA Boxing, was in Little Rock, Arkansas, this weekend fighting in the Regionals Silver Gloves Tournament for the Crowley Boxing Club.

PHOTO BY PAUL E. GREGG III
Devon Ceasar listens intensely as Coach Arthur Scott gives him advice between rounds at the 2017 Mayor Greg Jones Invitational Amateur Boxing Show. Ceasar won his fight against Joseph Keller Jr. of Operation Knockout.

THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
LaQualin Scott, left, a 2014 National Silver Gloves champion, holds the mitts for his teammate and best friend Devon Ceasar, who is currently ranked 8th in the nation by USA Boxing in his age and weight division, as Crowley Boxing Club Coach Arthur Scott looks on. Both boys fought in the Regional Silver Gloves tournament held in Little Rock, Arkansas, this weekend.

SUBMITTED PHOTO
Kirsten Navarre, left, and her coach, Tony Johnson, display the belt Navarre was awarded at the Battle of the Border held in December in Shreveport. Navarre, of Rayne, is currently ranked third in her weight Class in the Girls’ Intermediate Division by USA Boxing.

Back in the spotlight

Mon, 01/15/2018 - 5:43pm Saja Hoffpauir

Editor’s Note: Just prior to press time, the Crowley Post-Signal learned that Ceasar won the Regional Silver Gloves Tournament in ...

