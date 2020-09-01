The Bank, Crowley Branch, announces opening

Blaine Boudreaux, president, is announcing the Sept. 8 opening of The Banks’s newest and seventh location.

“Our opening in Crowley is a combination of The Bank’s long plan of expansion and a strong desire to be part of the Crowley community,” said Boudreaux.

“We’ve got a Crowley team ready to go and they are prepared to hit the ground running.”

Heading up management team of the Crowley branch is Melinda Malmay, vice president and branch manager.

Malmay has 38 years in Acadia Parish banking including First National Bank, American Bank purchased by St. Martin Bank then purchased by Home Bank.

Malmay brings along her team of Alesha Chaisson as assistant manager, a 20-year veteran from Evangeline Bank, Rayne State Bank and was part of Malmay’s team at Home Bank.

In addition, Malmay’s team includes Heather McCoy, a long-time banker known as a Universal Banker originating from their St. Martin Bank era together.

Adding to the team are several new members that Malmay is excited to have join them.

‘We are looking forward to this opportunity to serve my long-time customers of this community,” Malmay said. “The flexibility that The Bank allows will afford us the opportunity to do this better than ever.”

The opening of the Crowley branch marks the third branch in Acadia Parish.