Bethel CME Church celebrating 117 years

THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir

Crowley Mayor Tim Monceaux has proclaimed Sunday, Feb. 28, as Bethel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church 117th Anniversary Celebration. On that day, the church will hold a special service commemorating the anniversary of its establishment in 1904, with the theme “Finding Refuge in Glory of the Lord.” On hand for the reading of the proclamation were, from left, Cathy McDougle, Stewardess president; Monceaux; and Jeffery Andrus, Anniversary Committee chairperson.