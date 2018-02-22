THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
Principals on hand for the Acadia Baptist Ministerial Alliance’s Black History Celebration held Thursday night at St. Joseph Baptist Church were, front row from left, Lafayette City-Parish Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux (guest speaker), Rev. Ivan Lewis (Israelite Baptist Church), Horatio Handy (master of ceremony), Rev. Ernest Williams (New Beginnings Baptist Church); back row, Rev. Sherard Joseph (Jerusalem Baptist Church and Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church), Rev. Matthew Kelso (St. Joseph Baptist Church), Rev. Craig Gregory (Mt. Calvary Baptist Church), Rev. Wesley Roy Jr. (Grace Bible Baptist Church) and D’Angelo Francis (associate pastor, Israelite Baptist Church).
Thu, 02/22/2018 - 5:26pm Saja Hoffpauir