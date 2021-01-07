Blight again focus of city committee

With a slim agenda, discussion during the Wednesday city council committee meetings centered around blighted properties.

The Public Safety Committee approved a recommendation that the full council reschedule a condemnation hearing on property at 1008 W. 11th St.

That hearing had originally been scheduled for Sept. 9, 2020. It will now be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10.

That same committee also heard from a pair of citizens — Jenny Hebert and Donna Guidry — regarding abandoned buildings in Crowley and their adverse effect on neighboring properties.

However, due to the absence of Mayor Tim Monceaux, City Attorney Tom Regan and City Inspector Tony Duhon, committee members said they could take no action.

Duhon did submit a report to the council via Alderman Brad Core, who reported that during 2020, the Inspector’s office experienced 228 closed cases; 166 active cases and issued 62 permits.

Also during the Public Safety Committee meeting, Police Chief Jimmy Broussard delivered a monthly/annual report to the council. He noted :

• There were 930 calls in December and 10,901 calls for all of 2020;

• There were five homicides and 41 attempted homicides during 2020.

• About 800 cases were assigned to detectives in 2020.

• The department issued 122 traffic enforcement detail (TED) tickets in December and 1,278 TED tickets in 2020. In addition 62 (not-TED related) tickets were written in December.

“Out of the five homicides, only one remains unsolved at this point,” Broussard said. “Two remain unsolved from 2019. The latest homicide was solved in two days.”

Fire Chief Louis Romero reported the department responded to 41 calls in December, including six structure fires, eight alarms, 16 EMS calls and one Hazmat.

The department’s average response time is 3 minutes and 22 seconds.

Romero also noted that the department has been battling COVID-19 with a few employees having to quarantine due to the virus.

Recreation Department Director Peter Kirsch reported that the turfing of the fields is still in progress with Miller Stadium expected to be finished first, within two to three weeks.

Kirsch also reported that the project had21 days stalled due to unexpected weather. However, the company is considering moving to 24-hour operations in order to get the entire facility completed in time for baseball season.

A beer and liquor license renewal for Korky’s Market was recommended for approval by the full board at next week’s meeting.

The Public Buildings Committee is recommending approval of a resolution in support of the city’s 2021 Local Government Assistance Program (LGAP) grant application to fund the addition of restrooms at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center on West Hutchison Avenue.

The Revenue and Finance Committee approved a resolution introducing a proposed hotel occupancy tax ordinance and calling for a public hearing.

The levy of that tax was approved at the Dec. 5 election.

During the Utility Committee, City Engineer Tim Mader presented a resolution authorizing application to the LDEQ-CWRSF Loan program for the installation of a new UV disinfection system at the waste water treatment facility project.

However, Alderman Clint Cradeur request that the city also explore the route that Sustainability Partners (aka SP, the company financing the Rec Department improvements) be allowed to present the council with what they can offer the city for help with the sewer plant repairs.

The committee is recommending the council approve the loan application and, in the meantime, hear the offer by SP.

The next city council meeting will take place on Jan. 13 at 6 p.m.