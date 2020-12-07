CCCC food drive set Tuesday

This year Crowley Christian Care Center needs more help than ever stocking its food pantry shelves.

On Tuesday, the community will have the opportunity to do just that as part of the Food Net “Food for Families” Food Drive.

CCCC will be accepting donations of any and all non-perishable food items.

The following foods are especially needed:

• rice;

• sugar;

• cornbread mix;

• macaroni and cheese;

• flour;

• pasta;

• ramen noodles;

• peanut butter;

• canned meats;

• boxed dinners;

• grits;

• oatmeal;

• cereal;

• canned vegetables; and

• cooking oil.

Donations can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., and the CCCC is located at 726 W. Seventh St.

For more information call 781-5811.