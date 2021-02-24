Chamber awards presented during surprise event

EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR - Kathy Trahan Meaux was awarded during a surprise presentation Tuesday, Feb. 23, by the Rayne Chamber of Commerce as this year’s Employee of the Year. Due to COVID, the annual Business Appreciation Banquet was not held, but honorees were named. Making the presentation is Chamber board member Jamie Conques. Complete highlights and awards will be published in next week’s Chamber Special Edition. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Lisa Soileaux)

CHAMBER MEMBER OF THE YEAR - Martha Royer was awarded during a surprise presentation Tuesday, Feb. 23, by the Rayne Chamber of Commerce as this year’s Chamber Member of the Year. Due to COVID, the annual Business Appreciation Banquet was not held, but honorees were named. Making the presentation is Chamber board member Michele Veillon. Complete highlights and awards will be published in next week’s Chamber Special Edition. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Lisa Soileaux)

HUMANITARIAN OF THE YEAR - Cyndi Barousse was awarded during a surprise presentation Tuesday, Feb. 23, by the Rayne Chamber of Commerce as this year’s Humanitarian of the Year. Due to COVID, the annual Business Appreciation Banquet was not held, but honorees were named. Making the presentation is board member Mona Meche. Complete highlights and awards will be published in next week’s Chamber Special Edition. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Lisa Soileaux)