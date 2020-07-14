Chamber Banquet postponed due to COVID guidelines

In light of Gov. John Bel’s Edwards’ stricter guidelines on social gatherings due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce has decided to postpone it’s annual Honors Banquet.

The event had been scheduled for Thursday, July 16.

“After conferring with the APCC board members, our event will be postponed until September,” President and CEO Amy Thibodeaux said in a statement released Tuesday morning. “Most event details will remain the same — location, times and formats. Only the date will be different.”

New guidelines that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday limits indoor social gatherings to 50 total people. The new order is set to expire July 24, but could be extended.

“While this is not the decision we hoped for, we look forward to gathering and celebrating very soon,” Thibodeaux said.

The Banquet, to be held at The Grand Opera House, will honor seven graduating seniors — one from each high school in the parish — along with the 2020 Outstanding Business Persons and the Humanitarian of the Year.

Anyone with questions should contact the Chamber at 337-788-0177 or info@acadiaparishchamber.org.