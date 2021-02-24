Chamber to host 1st Annual Easter Camp

RAYNE - With such successful from recent froggy kids camps, the Rayne Chamber of Commerce has announced plans to host an Easter Kids Camp.

The one-day camp will be held Saturday, March 27, at the Chamber of Commerce office, 107 West Oak Street, Rayne. The camp will be held between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Spots are limited so register soon -- $25 fee per child.

Come and have some fun with activities including Easter egg hunt, egg decorating, sweet treats, color activities, Easter picture and much more.

The camp will provide youngsters an opportunity to do something in a fun and safe environment. The day will adhere to social distancing guidelines, facial masks will be required and temperatures will be taken upon arrival.

Anyone who would like to volunteer their services for the camp are asked to contact the Chamber at 334-2332.

Any questions can be forward to raynechamber1@belsouth.net or by calling (337) 334-2332.