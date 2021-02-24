Chamber to host inaugural Business Easter Basket Raffle

RAYNE - As Easter approaches, the Rayne Chamber of Commerce will host its inaugural Chamber Easter Basket Raffle.

Any business/member that wants to participate may do so. It is up to each business to create whatever type of Easter basket they desire, highlighting their business.

Participating businesses include: Rayne Ace Hardware, Lollihops Children’s Boutique, Acadia Animal Medical Center, Fireworks Warehouse, Southern Belle Rice, Sew What, Cajun Fitness, Gary Matte Home Center, Tractor Supply – Scott, Southern Magnolia Events, Trust Acadiana and Unique Paint and Body.

Raffle tickets are $1 each, with a chance to win one of the baskets from any participating business. Winners can only win one basket from one location. The Chamber office will also sell raffle tickets at the Rayne Chamber of Commerce office.

Baskets will be displayed at each business location. Winners will claim their winning basket at each business location.

In addition to creating a positive in the community for the Easter holidays and increase promotion and foot traffic in participating businesses; this event will assist the Chamber raise monetary funds for the annual high school scholarship program in May for Rayne High and Notre Dame seniors.

All raffle tickets must be turned in by March 31, with the name of winners slated to be drawn on April 1.

All businesses are invited to join in on this fun community event. They are also encouraged to decorate their storefront and/or windows.