Changes coming for Disaster Recovery Centers

Three FEMA drive-thru Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) will be adding an additional service “Appeals Centers” in Jefferson Davis, Lafayette and Rapides Parishes to assist registrants who wish to appeal FEMA determinations.

Two drive-thru DRCs, one in Breaux Bridge and one in Abbeville, are closing this week. DRCs in Eunice and Rayne will close next week.

The DRC in Rayne will close at 5 p.m. Dec 23. It is located at Southside Community Center, 403 Fourth St.

The one in Eunice will close at 5 p.m. Dec 22. It is located at Word Ministry Church (parking lot), 1960 W. Laurel Ave.

Drive-thru DRCs are now only open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will be closed Saturdays and Sundays. No appointments are necessary.

Louisiana hurricane survivors may visit any other DRC in the state. To locate the nearest center or check hours of operation, visit: egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator. DRCs are operated by FEMA and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness.

The Appeals Center features an outdoor sitting area where conversations can take place. This will allow staff to explain the appeals process, discuss documentation requirements and provide help with writing an appeal letter. More detailed explanations of the recovery process and future decisions will be possible. No appointment required.

In order to ensure everyone’s safety, both drive-thru DRCs and Appeals Center operate under strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Everyone (visitors and staff) is required to wear a mask or face covering and social distancing is practiced.

The locations for the Appeals Centers are:

• Rapides Coliseum (opening today), 5600 Coliseum Blvd., Alexandria;

• Jefferson Davis Fairgrounds (opening Monday), 810 S. Lake Arthur Ave., Jennings; and

• Browns Park (opening Tuesday), 1212 E. Pont Des Mouton Road, Lafayette

Appeals Centers will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will be closed Sundays.

No appointments are necessary. The Appeals Centers in Lake Charles at the Civic Center and in Alexandria at the Rapides Coliseum are the only ones open this Saturday, Dec. 19.

All centers will be closed Dec. 24 through 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday, reopening Monday, Dec. 28, at 8 a.m.

Survivors do not need to visit a center to apply for federal assistance or update applications. To apply, ask questions or submit information:

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA Mobile App at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app.