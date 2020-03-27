Children’s activity book to be included Sunday

In conjunction with Louisiana State Newspapers publications in Acadia Parish and more than 30 participating sponsors, The Crowley Post-Signal will include a children’s activity booklet in its Sunday edition.

The insert will be filled with pictures to color, crossword puzzles, word-search puzzles and more, all geared occupy minds during this coronavirus “stay-at-home” period.

Thanks go out to all the sponsoring businesses who helped to make this booklet possible.

Extra copies will be available at the Post-Signal office and at other locations to be named on Tuesday.