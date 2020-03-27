Children’s activity book to be included Sunday

Fri, 03/27/2020 - 10:39am
ACADIA PARISH

In conjunction with Louisiana State Newspapers publications in Acadia Parish and more than 30 participating sponsors, The Crowley Post-Signal will include a children’s activity booklet in its Sunday edition.
The insert will be filled with pictures to color, crossword puzzles, word-search puzzles and more, all geared occupy minds during this coronavirus “stay-at-home” period.
Thanks go out to all the sponsoring businesses who helped to make this booklet possible.
Extra copies will be available at the Post-Signal office and at other locations to be named on Tuesday.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020