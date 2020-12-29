Church Point officer jailed on domestic abuse charge

A probationary Church Point Police officer was placed on administrative leave following a domestic violence incident on Christmas Day.

Rasiem Alexis Fredericks, 27, of Opelousas, was arrested by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office on a charge of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment. As of Tuesday, no bond had been set.

According to a news release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, on Dec. 25, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Castille Road in Sunset in regards to a domestic abuse battery complaint.

“Deputies met with a female, who stated that Rasiem Fredericks was at her home with her three juvenile children, ages 6 years, 2 years and 1 year old,” Guidroz stated. “While she was away from her home for a short while, she received a text message from Rasiem Fredericks, who stated that the 6-year-old juvenile yelled at him and hit him in the head.

“Rasiem Fredericks stated in a text that he responded by slapping the juvenile in the face, but not hard enough to make the juvenile pass out. He also sent a picture of the juvenile to the victim’s mother, stating that the juvenile was being too disrespectful and he will not allow it.

“A short while later, Fredericks texted the victim’s mother again stating that this was a social media prank.

“When deputies arrived at the residence and questioned Fredericks, he told them it was a joke and he had used makeup on the child’s face. He also stated that the mother took the joke too seriously.”

Guidroz said that the juvenile’s face showed redness, and “the child made complaints of tenderness when the red area was touched.” The juvenile also stated that makeup was not applied to his face, according to Guidroz.

Following his arrest, Fredericks was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and booked on the charge.

“All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” the news release stated.

In the last few years, Fredericks has been accused, charged and arrested on other offenses.

According to a staff report from the Ville Platte Gazette, in July 2018, while employed with the Basile Police Department, Fredericks was arrested by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office on a similar charge — domestic abuse battery by strangulation and child endangerment — following an incident that took place between Fredericks and the victim over a disagreement via Facebook.

The story stated that authorities said that the written then verbal confrontation became physical while the victim was holding a child.

Just a few months later, Fredericks was again arrested by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to a staff report from The Eunice News, Fredericks was arrested after allegedly calling in bomb threats to the St. Landry Parish 911 Communication Center while identifying himself as “Officer Fredericks.”

Detectives traced the call and located Fredericks, who denied placing the call. He was found to be in possession of a Basile Police Department ID card identifying him as a police officer. Detectives contacted the police department and were told that he no longer worked there.

On Monday, Dec. 28, CPPD Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux stated, in a news release, “The Church Point Officer was recently employed in October and is still within his probationary period. Upon contact of Fredericks’ arrest, the officer was immediately placed on administrative leave. An internal investigation is being conducted at this time by the Church Point Police Department.

“Upon the officer’s hiring, all requirements were met by Fredricks prior to him being hired. A check with the St. Landry Parish District Attorney’s Office showed all previous charges on Mister Fredericks had been dismissed, and the only thing they showed was a simple battery (conviction).”

Thibodeaux later outlined the the specific steps taken prior to hiring a police officer, explaining that Fredericks had met all of the requirments.

“A simple battery misdemeanor is not grounds for preventing a person from becoming a officer or being hired,” Thibodeaux reiterated. “Every departmental standard was followed, and the Church Point Police Department has placed Fredericks on administrative leave while an internal investigation is being done as per policy and procedure.”