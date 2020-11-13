Church Point Opportunity Zone Prospectus released

The Acadiana Planning Commission has announced the publication and release of seven new Opportunity Zone Prospectuses, including one for Church Point, as part of the InvestAcadiana Opportunity Zone Initiative.

Chad M. LaComb, Economic Development Planner with the Acadiana Planning Commission, said, "When you are talking about business, businesses, when they locate, they use a group of people called site selectors, and site selectors get what information they can on a community that can fit the bill.

"Our hope is that by giving background information, all the stuff that makes Church Point a great place to live that isn't really easily accessible to a site selector in one, consolidated place along with the demographic information, that they look at how that would make Church Point a little bit more attractive for investment and potential relocation of companies and businesses."

InvestAcadiana is a joint initiative of Acadiana Planning Commission and One Acadiana to promote revitalization investment throughout Acadiana.

These new community marketing tools highlight the livability and investment assets of Acadiana's rural OZ communities. Prospectuses were also developed for Abbeville, Breaux Bridge, Eunice, New Iberia, Opelousas and Ville Platte. The prospectuses are available online at www.InvestAcadiana.com

These OZ Prospectuses are a product of over 20 community stakeholder meetings and include information on potential catalyst projects within each community.

The Church Point stakeholder meeting was hosted on Aug. 4. Those in attendance included Kade Jones with APC, Church Point Mayor Ryan “Spanky” Meche, Church Point council member Chris Lebas, Le Vieux Presbytère Museum curator Harold Fonte, area realtor Jessica Landry and Amy S. Thibodeaux, President and CEO of the Acadia Parish Chamber. During the meeting, a brief presentation was given by Jones, and those in attendance were asked to provide feedback about the assets of Church Point and what they would like to see in future economic development.

The prospectus development was supported by federal funding through the Delta Regional Authority. The DRA is a federal-state partnership created by Congress to promote and encourage the economic development of the lower Mississippi River Delta region. DRA invests in projects supporting transportation infrastructure, basic public infrastructure, workforce training, and business development.

LaComb said New Iberia and Lafayette have already used their prospectuses to land new investments.

"Just along University (Avenue) in Lafayette, we are looking at about $100 million in investments so far," he said.

LaComb added the prospectuses are living documents that will be updated, fine tuned and added to over time.

"Each of our communities represents something that is a little bit different — every one is unique," LaComb said. "Church Point has those deep agricultural roots. You're got your Richard's Sausage and you have the new sausage, Cajun Family Traditions and those are unique to Church Point. And then you've got the rice industry and soybeans and crawfish and aquaculture. Those are all things that potentially somebody who is looking to do an agriculture, value added product could tap into and expand upon."

Church Point Mayor Ryan "Spanky" Meche said, "This prospectus shows what we have here in Church Point and how we have progressed in the last few years for business to come and make Church Point their home."

Opportunity Zones were designated as part of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. These zones were selected in collaboration with state and federal leaders to drive investment into distressed communities. The incentive offers deferments and savings on capital gains when investors deploy funds in Opportunity Zone projects.

The 46 page Church Point Opportunity Zone prospectus begins with a description of Acadia Parish.Next in the prospectus is a history of how the area of Church Point was founded and some of the things the area has to offer, including Mardi Gras festivities.

Using Wealthworks, the prospectus highlights eight areas of individual capitals that an area can have. The eight areas are Individual Capital; Intellectual Capital; Social Capital; Cultural Capital; Natural Capital; Built Capital; Political Capital; and Financial Capital.