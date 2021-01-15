City’s annual MLK Day celebration live-streamed

Every year, the Crowley Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., hosts a community-wide celebration of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and this year will be no exception.

In light of COVID-19 restrictions, however, the event will be live-streamed from the sorority chapter’s Facebook page.

According to Latikka Magee-Charles, chapter president, “We will still be honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King. The event may look different, but the spirit is the same.”

This year’s celebration is set to stream at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 18, and the theme is “Moving Forward in Truth and Justice.” Sorority member Antoinette Pete will serve as virtual mistress of ceremony.

The keynote speaker for the event will be Ingrid F. Johnson, an Alexandria attorney and a member of the Alexandria Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

After having earned her bachelor’s degree from Grambling State University in 1996, Johnson went on to earn her Juris Doctorate from Southern University Law Center in 1999. Currently a solo practitioner, she served the public under former Governors Bobby Jindal and Kathleen Blanco as General Counsel for the State of Louisiana, Second Injury Board, as well as serving as an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Louisiana, Department of Justice.

Through the “Attorney Ingrid F. Johnson Higher Learning Award,” she has sponsored over 25 first generation students enrolled at Grambling State University and Southern University Law Center. She also focuses on instilling in young people the love of God, the love of oneself and the desire to serve others through D.R.E.A.M., a youth leadership development program she started in 2002.

Johnson has been described as a “justice seeker,” a “social activist” and a “change agent.

Along with messages from community leaders and members, there will be presentations by community partners Dr. Lawanda Lamar Bellamy, founder and director of the Crowley Adolescent Clinic, and Ramona Malveaux, director of SWLA Center for Health Services.

Additionally, the beloved Roy Family Singers will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and “Freedom,” and the Israelite Baptist Church Praise Team will close the event with a rousing selection.

The public is invited to come together virtually to celebrate the monumental civil rights actions and accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Crowley Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.’s Facebook page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/CACDeltas.