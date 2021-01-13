City Council approves upcoming Rayne projects

RAYNE - In a somewhat short meeting of the Rayne City Council held Monday evening at city hall, the main order of business was the approval of four resolutions for the start of local projects.

The Council approved a resolution authorizing and directing Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux to submit an application for the 2020-2021 Office of Community Development’s Local Government Assistance.

Applications for the LGAP program grant funding is due with the city applying for a grant in an amount up to $50,000 for improvements which identify and resolve basic Human health and safety problems. Rayne’s funds, if awarded, would be used to continue with the ongoing sidewalk and drainage projects.

The second approved resolution authorized Mayor Robichaux to submit an application on behalf of the city to the Office of Development’s Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Community Water Enrichment Program.

Applications for the CWEF Program grant funding are due by Feb. 1, 2021, with the city applying for a grant in an amount also up to $50,000 for miscellaneous improvements to its water system.

The third resolution approved by the Council was to update the endorsers for the City of Rayne at Rayne Building and Loan. Along with Mayor Robichaux, City Clerk Annette Cutrera, Shelly C. Daigle and Mayor Pro-Temp Lendell “Pete” Babineaux were added for signatures.

The final resolution approved the creation of an additional savings account entitled, “WW Barbara Street Pump Station and Vacuum Truck 2018 Bond Fund” at Rayne Building and Loan.

Other business completed during the meeting included:

• City Clerk Annette Curtrera presented the Rayne monthly financial update; and

• Consider and approve a request by Haseya’s New Beginning Animal Rescue to host a street drive on Saturday, Jan. 16, at the major intersections of the city to raise funds for the animal rescue organization.

Under discussion of department heads, the following was discussed:

• Water and Waste Superintendent Mike Judice updated the Council of the city’s new emergency generator for the city’s water system;

• Questions about the Rayne Veterans Park concerning the installation of new bricks;

• Continued removal of junk cars throughout the city; and

• Blighted houses/buildings to be demolished by City Inspector Mark Daigle.

Mayor Robichaux adjourned the meeting with an update of the anticipated new Martin Luther King Center and planned Rayne Volunteer Fire Department’s new facility. He noted that the bidding process of both projects is slated to begin soon.

In addition to Robichaux, City Council members in attendance were Lendell J. “Pete” Babineaux, Curtrese L. Minix, Kenneth J. Guidry, Calise Michael Doucet and James A. Jimmy Fontenot.