City Court will resume proceedings on Monday

Per Gov. John Bel Edward’s Order of May 11, Crowley City Court will resume court proceedings next week, according to City Judge M’elise Trahan.

Proceedings will begin with civil court on Monday, May 18, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Only those individuals who have business before the court on that day will be allowed in the building, Trahan said.

Crowley City Court’s Sentencing Docket scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, will be rescheduled to Thursday, Aug. 20, at 1 p.m. Anyone scheduled for court on May 19 should go to the Criminal Justice Building on that day at 1 p.m. to receive notice for the new court date. Failure to get re-notified could result in a bench warrant being issued, the judge explained.

State Court will resume on Wednesday, May 20, as previously scheduled. Again, only those individuals having business before the court will be allowed to enter the building.

Screenings will be performed on all individuals coming into the courtroom to ensure that only those individuals exhibiting no health issues are allowed to enter.

Only 30 litigants will be allowed in the courtroom at a given time, so everyone should be prepared for some delays.

“All persons entering the courtroom must wear some type of face covering or mask,” Trahan said. Hand sanitizers will be made available for all individuals entering the building.

The Criminal Justice Building will be open to the public on Thursday, May 21, at 8 a.m. All persons entering the building must wear a face covering/mask.

Anyone with any questions can call the court office at (337) 788-4117, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.