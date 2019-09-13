City, School Board call for ‘Attendance Awareness’

THE POST-SIGNAL / Desiray Seaux

Community leaders and Acadia Parish School Board officials recently attended a proclamation signing recognizing September as Attendance Awareness Month. Those on hand for the signing were, first row, from left, Judy Daigle, HSL Church Point; Caroline Scott, HSL Rayne; Tim Monceaux, Mayor of Crowley; Scott Richard, Acadia Parish School Superintendent; Sharon Wilridge, HSL North Crowley/Crowley Kindergarten; Virgie Pitre, HSL Ross Elementary/South Crowley Elementary. Second row, from left, Antoinette Pete, Title 1 Family Coordinator; Megan Duhon, Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce; Paul T. De Rousselle, Supervisor of Child welfare and attendance and K.P. Gibson, Acadia Parish Sheriff.