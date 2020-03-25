Article Image Alt Text

Cleanest City 2020 Contest canceled

Wed, 03/25/2020 - 3:12pm
Wednesday, March 25, 2020

RAYNE - As stated by District Chairman Kathy Tell, the 2020 Cleanest City Contest has been canceled.
Tell states, “Due to the COVID-19, it’s not possible at this time to choose new judging dates for the Cleanest City Contest, cancellation seems to be the best way to go. All cities are being notified throughout the entire state.
It’s not what any of us want to do, but in order to not over stress our community leaders unnecessarily, it’s the decision that was made by the Louisiana Garden Club Federation Executive Council and its Board Members.
Take care friends and we look forward to seeing you in 2021. Kathy Tell, District VII CCC Chairman”
The City of Rayne and Rayne Garden Club Chairman Lisa Soileaux would like to thank everyone for their support and preparations made for the contest prior to the cancellation.

