Cleco prepared for tropical storms

Tue, 08/25/2020 - 11:02am
PINEVILLE

Cleco is prepared for Tropical Storms Laura and Marco which are expected to make landfall over Louisiana early this week.
weather events, and hurricane season is no different,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “Our storm teams are activated, and we are securing additional resources and equipment. We are prepared.”
In addition to Cleco personnel, the company has secured 700 line mechanics and approximately 350 vegetation specialists, made arrangements for logistics like lodging and fuel, and has specialized equipment like drones, off-road and high water equipment ready for deployment.
“While we are ready to respond, we have had to put additional safety measures in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lass. “To help our crews, we ask our customers to be mindful of social distancing and make every effort to avoid work zones.”

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020