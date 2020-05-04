Compass Behavioral Center announces reopening plans

Compass Behavioral Center of Crowley will be reopening its doors offering inpatient services beginning this summer at 2021 Crowley-Rayne Hwy, according to Compass Health founder and CEO Mark Cullen.

The 16-bed, 24/7 inpatient psychiatric hospital will add approximately 25 full-time jobs in the Acadia Parish community.

“In early April, the building owner indicated they were open to Compass licensing beds there,” Cullen said. “We appreciate the opportunity and are enthusiastic about reopening our local inpatient therapeutic program in order to fulfill our mission of sustaining local access to all levels of high-quality mental health services.”

Compass’ previous inpatient location on North Avenue I was lost to the Flood of 2016. While its home office and outpatient program relocated to 713 N. Avenue L during 2016, securing the location for inpatient services took longer than expected.

Cullen is appointing long-time Compass leader and Crowley native Andre Robichaux CEO of the new Compass Behavioral Center.

“Compass is committed to providing these essential mental health services close to home for Crowley, Rayne and our neighboring communities” said Robichaux. “Also we’re committed to hiring as many parish residents as possible. We’re confident of assembling a great clinical team, beginning the hiring process very soon.”

Compass Behavioral Center’s inpatient hospital initially opened in Crowley in January 2006 remaining at its original location more than 10 years and treating thousands of patients over the years.

“We fully appreciate the continued strong support of the Crowley, Rayne, and Acadia Parish medical community” said Cullen. “When the old facility went down, we received so many kind words and encouragement from local physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, therapists, pharmacists, dieticians, nursing homes, home health agencies, Acadia General Hospital, etc.

“The medical community here is a highly skilled, highly professional group, a tight knit group. There’s a camaraderie here that you don’t find in every community. You try and support each other and the community with every skill set you have to be the best. The patient benefits,” he said.

Compass Health, founded in 1998, is headquartered in Crowley and locally owned by Lynn and Mark Cullen.