Council nixes Gateway boundary change

The city’s Gateway Overlay District plan will not be changed — for now.

The City of Crowley held its regularly scheduled council meeting Wednesday and one of the first action items that created a large discussion was to consider authorizing the mayor to request that the Crowley Planning Commission review a re-defining of the northern boundary of the “South Crowley Gateway Overlay District.”

If ultimately approved, the northern boundary would have been moved from the area near the John N. John Overpass to Cedar Street.

Many of the council members felt that one side of town’s restrictions should not be lifted while the other side stays in place. Others felt that the rules should stay in place and specific variances should be decided by the council on a case by case basis.

Alderman Jeff Cavell proposed to amend the motion to also remove approximately two blocks of West Highway 90 district.

Vernon “Step” Martin argued that amending the ordinance at the meeting would be illegal since no public hearing had been held.

Cavell argued that the establishment of the districts was not an ordinance. “If the Planning Commission approves it, they have to bring it to us to approve or disapprove,” he said. “This would un-handcuff people who want to do business in Crowley.”

Alderman Brad Core, then suggested that a public hearing be scheduled to give the public the chance to discuss the re-defining of specific areas in the overlay districts.

However, the council voted down the amendment and the original action item by identical 5-3 votes.

Voting against each were Martin, Brad Core, Clint Cradeur, Kim Stringfellow and Byron Wilridge.

Voting for were Cavell, Steven Premeaux and Sammy Reggie.

In other business, the council passed a resolution calling a special election to be held in December to authorize the levy and collection of a hotel occupancy tax not to exceed 5 percent upon the paid occupancy of hotel/motel rooms on all property subject to taxation.

Revenue from the proposed new tax would be used for the promotion of tourism, recreation and culture, economic development, financing (including the issuance of bonds and other forms of indebtedness), construction, maintenance and operation of the convention and conference center and related infrastructure (including the acquisition of property therefor) and to conduct and hold events, fairs and festivals for the promotion of tourism in the City of Crowley.

The action item did not go to committee, but the council had discussed the inclusion of a hotel/motel tax many months back and was advised that if immediate action was not take they would have to wait until the next year to add the tax to the ballot.

Alderwomen Kim Stringfellow requested the mayor move forward with getting a hotel/motel tax on the ballot this fall.

Proponents of the tax point out that it will not impact citizens of Crowley — only individuals staying at a hotel would be subject to pay the additional tax included in the room rate.

The council also approved a resolution introducing a proposed ordinance to amend the city budgets for the current fiscal year ending Aug. 31, although not presented to committee.

The council also agreed to have the city co-sponsor, with OneCrowley, a farmers market to take place at the Wells Fargo Building on the corner of East First Street and North Parkerson Avenue.

The dates for the farmers market have been set for June 20; July 11 and every other Saturday from that point until Oct. 31.

This action item did not go before the committee in last week’s meeting.

Mayor Tim Monceaux asked about cleaning the facility after the events, and organizers agreed to clean up the facility after each event.

The council had no questions and approved with a unanimous vote.

During the mayor’s portion of the meeting, Monceaux reported that the sewer user fees have seen an increase of 3.42 percent increase for the month of May and sales tax has an increase of 1.13 percent for the month of May.

The next scheduled committee meetings will be on Wednesday, July 1, at 4 p.m. The next regular city council meeting will be on Wednesday, July 8, at 6 p.m.

Both meetings are to be held in the City Council Chambers at 426 N. Avenue F.