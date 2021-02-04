Council OKs electrical upgrade at Rec Complex

Replacement of the electrical system and the much outdated scoreboards at eight fields in the Recreation Department Complex were approved during a special meeting of the Crowley City Council Wednesday afternoon.

Council members unanimously approved the service addendum to the existing cooperative endeavor agreement between the city and Sustainability partners.

In a detailed letter to the council, Rec Director Peter Kirsch explained that the existing electrical system in the park has deteriorated to the point that it no longer is up to code.

“We had every reason to expect that the existing power supply system was suitable for a relatively simple ‘plugging in’ of the new lighting equipment,” Kirsch said. “Knowing that the new LED lighting equipment would consume less power than the existing lights, it was concluded that the existing power supply system had plenty of capacity to feed the new lights.”

That conclusion was correct in terms of capacity. However, when the lighting contractor began to work on connecting existing power lines to the new lighting system, the condition of the existing power supply system was found to be unacceptable.

“The needed updating to the power supply is an unexpected cost associated with the ball park improvements, however, the improvements must be done since the ball park had wires that were over 40 years old and the system is no longer up to code.”

Kirsch said the problem was not readily discoverable until GeoSurfaces began installation of the new lighting system.

“Had we known early on that the existing power supply system was significantly in violation of code and completely inadequate, its replacement would have been included in the original Sustainability Partners funding arrangement,” he said.

An electrical contractor estimated a cost of nearly $180,000 to provide the new power supply.

The addendum will increase the city’s annual projected payment to SP by about $20,000, still under the $600,000 annual “cap” set for the 12 years of the contract.

Kirsch added that initial projections of revenue wee based on 40 tournaments with 40 teams each during a calendar year. To date, three tournaments have been booked for March, the smallest include 50-plus teams.