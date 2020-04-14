COVID-19 testing now being held at Rayne Civic Center

RAYNE - A testing site has been established at the Rayne Civic Center for full respiratory and COVID-19 testing as announced by Jason Allen, Director of Business Development of Harvest Lab.

“We have five testing sites in this area that are now testing patients sent here by their doctors,” stated Allen.

“The tests are done as a drive-through option to maintain safety precautions for both the patients and medical personnel.”

The Rayne site began testing on Monday during the hours of 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We will see how the hours stand as the testing continues,” Allen stated. “We may have to make adjustments later on. All depends what happens.”

Harvest Labs are now testing in seven area cities, including Rayne, Crowley and Lafayette.

Allen noted that testing sites are scheduled to open in Welsh and Ville Platte soon “in an attempt to test in communities that are in need for testing the most.”

Harvest Labs is a high complexity lab located in Crowley. Harvest is CLIA certified to perform a variety of testing including PCR (molecular testing), the test used to identify the Coronavirus causing COVID 19, as well as many other viruses and bacteria causing respiratory illnesses.

Harvest is continuing to set up collection stations in southern Louisiana to help doctors that are no longer seeing patients in their offices.

Many doctors are using Telehealth to treat patients. The Harvest collection stations provide a location for doctors to send their patients for specimen collection.

All testing is initiated by a doctor’s order and all insurances are accepted. A cash price is available for patients without insurance. Call (337) 288-3389 for additional information.