CPD bills are current; review reveals issues

All city bills, including those for the Crowley Police Department, are current and have been so for about a week.

A review of bills and payments for the past six months by The Post-Signal has revealed that most of the confusion was the fault of the vendors and a hasty email.

For example, copies of canceled checks indicate that it was delays in posting on the part of Verizon that led to the company sending a letter threatening to suspend service for the police.

A simple phone call to the company straightened everything out, according to City Clerk Sarah Fontenot.

The issue with Cox was a little more complicated.

The city has multiple accounts — 20-plus — with Cox, all of which are compiled monthly and paid in a single check with a list of account numbers on the check stub.

Because the due date often falls prior to the date the check is “cut,” there is always a balance forwarded, according to Fontenot.

In December, Cox returned checks to the city, citing “balance issues on the accounts.”

“We don’t understand why they returned the checks instead of applying the amount to the city’s accounts,” Fontenot said. “But that resulted in all accounts appearing to fall into arrears. Added to that were COVID pandemic issues and Christmas / New Year holidays.

“Since then, checks have been written to bring all of the accounts current,” Fontenot said.

Concerning Chief Jimmy Broussard’s complaints concerning the city’s fuel policy, Mayor Tim Monceaux explained that there are five different sites scattered throughout the city contracted to provide fuel for city vehicles.

“We monitor this in order to save taxpayer dollars, for no other reason. this has been the policy and will continue to be the policy. With five stations throughout the city, there is no reason why this cannot be adhered to,” Monceaux said.