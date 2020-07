The Crowley Police Department is reporting a commercial burglary on the early morning hours of Monday July 27.

According to Police Chief Jimmy Broussard, the suspect parked on the side of the building, made entry, and took an unknown number of cartons of cigarettes.

The suspect is described as a black male, dressed in all black.

If anyone has information regarding this burglary you are urged to contact Crowley P.D. at 783.1234.