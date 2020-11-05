Article Image Alt Text

Crime Stoppers investigating October residential burglary

Thu, 11/05/2020 - 2:38pm
CROWLEY

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a residential burglary which occurred in the 5000 block of Roberts Cove Road.
This incident occurred on Oct. 15 between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Unknown suspect(s) gained entry into the residence by kicking in a door. Once inside they stole two safes weighing 150 lbs. each and a Stevens Model 62 semi-automatic .22 caliber rifle, black in color.
If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.
All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020