Crime Stoppers, S.O. seek information on fugitives

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish are asking the public’s help to locate a number of fugitives.

“Domestic battery is a matter that we should take seriously as it can lead to serious injury or death. Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are seeking these individuals wanted for domestic abuse battery,” said Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

The following are sought:

• Megan Raell Bourque, 31: She is 5 feet, 5 inches in height, weighs 147 pounds and has black hair and hazel eyes. Her last known address is 475 Bergeaux Road in Jennings.

Bourque is wanted for domestic abuse child endangerment.

• Rebecca Lynn Crochet, 43: She is 5 feet, 2 inches in height, weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Her last known address is 360 Bark Drive in Jennings.

Crochet is wanted for domestic abuse aggravated assault.

• Carey A. Gibson, 27: He is 5 feet, 4 inches in height, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. His last known is 139 Cainen Lane in Branch.

Gibson is wanted for domestic battery with child endangerment.

• Laquiashia L. Johnson, 21: She is 5 feet, 4 inches in height, weighs 130 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. Her last known address is 1323 Oak Creek Drive in New Iberia.

Johnson is wanted for domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

• James Nicholas Leger, 39: He is 6 feet, 1 inch in height, weighs 230 pounds and has red hair and blue eyes. His last known address is 1149 Lilly Road in Iota.

Leger is wanted for domestic abuse battery / strangulation.

• Jonathan Neil Simar, 27: He is 5 feet, 10 inches in height, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 4388 Cole Gully Road in Branch.

Simar is wanted for domestic abuse battery / strangulation and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

If you have information regarding any of these fugitives you are urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest of these wanted persons.