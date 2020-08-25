Crowley City Court closed until Friday

City Judge M’elise Trahan has announced that City Court will be closed until Friday.

“Due to the projected path and strength of Hurricane Laura, which will be bearing down on the State of Louisiana on Wednesday, and in an attempt to protect the health and safety of the staff of City Court of Crowley, the offices of the Court will be closed on Wednesday, August 26, and Thursday, August 27,” Judge Trahan said in a statement released Monday afternoon.

Court will reopen on Friday.

For additional information, contact the Court at 788-4117.