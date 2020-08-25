Article Image Alt Text

Crowley City Court closed until Friday

Tue, 08/25/2020 - 5:29pm
CROWLEY

City Judge M’elise Trahan has announced that City Court will be closed until Friday.
“Due to the projected path and strength of Hurricane Laura, which will be bearing down on the State of Louisiana on Wednesday, and in an attempt to protect the health and safety of the staff of City Court of Crowley, the offices of the Court will be closed on Wednesday, August 26, and Thursday, August 27,” Judge Trahan said in a statement released Monday afternoon.
Court will reopen on Friday.
For additional information, contact the Court at 788-4117.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020