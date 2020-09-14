Crowley City Court proceedings: August 19

The following cases were determined by Crowley City Judge Marie B. Trahan during proceedings on Wednesday, Aug. 19:

• Dustin J. Abshire, 23, Bill Gilbert Road, Ragley: TED speeding 20 and over, no contest, $325 fine and court costs or seven days in jail, attend driver safety class.

• Billy Beverly, 65, Alyson Drive, Crowley: careless operation w/accident, no contest, $260 fine and court costs or 15 days in jail.

• Derrick Ceaser, 18, West 10th Street, Crowley: driver’s license - never had, no contest, $270 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail.

• Korey Chatagnier, 25, Sally Road, Morse: disturbing the peace - intoxication, no contest, $235 fine and court costs or seven days in jail.

• Arianne M. Delafosse, 31, Oddfellows Road, Crowley: theft, no contest, $310 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail or 31 hours court-approved community service.

• Donald J. Doucet, 60, Hockaday, Crowley: improper parking, no contest, $220 fine and court costs or five days in jail.

• Rhoderick Duncan, 31, East B North Street, Rayne: resisting arrest, no contest, 15 days in jail.

• Lois C. Fisher, 64, West Hutchinson Avenue, Crowley: failure to yield, no contest, $260 fine and court costs or five days in jail.

• Amanda L. Fontenot, 37, East Oak Street, Crowley: driver’s license - suspended, no contest, $370 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail.

• Alma Johnson, 63, Lurose Drive, Crowley: failure to stop, no contest, $220 fine and court costs or five days in jail.

• Harold D. Johnson, 61, West Northern Avenue, Crowley: TED speeding 0-19 over, no contest, $275 fine and court costs.

• Tyler Adam Johnson, 25, Jacobs Avenue, Crowley: resisting arrest, no contest, $260 fine and court costs or 15 days in jail.

• Rocky Leger, 38, East Oak Street, Crowley: criminal mischief, no contest, $260 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail, stay-away order Curtis Richard.

• Tammy McCowan, 59, Idaho Road, Rayne: improper parking - fire zone, no contest, $270 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail.

• Timothy Potier, 51, Dorn Street, Crowley: simple battery, no contest, $260 fine and court costs or 15 says in jail, stay-away order victim.

• Curtis Richard, 52, East Oak Street, Crowley: criminal trespassing/remaining after forbidden, no contest, $310 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail, stay-away order 607 East Oak Street.

• Katrina T. Robinson, 46, Dejean Circle, Crowley: theft by shoplifting, no contest, $295 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail, stay-away order Walmart.

• Shannon D. Savoy, 41, East Spruce Street, Crowley: criminal mischief, no contest, $260 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail.

• Mase J. Viator, 22, Toby Mouton Road, Duson: disobeyed traffic control/signal w/accident, no contest, $260 fine and court costs or five days in jail.

• Tralon J. Washington, 21, West 11th Street, Crowley: disobeyed traffic control/signal, no contest, $220 fine and court costs or five days in jail; child restraint, no contest, $50 fine.

Warrants were issued for failure to appear for the following persons:

• Lawrence Bernard Jr., 40, Western Avenue, Crowley: simple assault, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Cartaya Bias, 22, Stagg, Crowley: driver’s license - never had, insurance (none), bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Stevey Bias Jr., 23, Capital Avenue, Crowley: disturbing the peace - intoxication, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Carl Broussard, 59, William Avenue, Crowley: simple battery, bench - $200 contempt fee.

• Tiffany Broussard, 31, East Oak Street, Crowley: rabies immunization, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Lance P. Cashi, 24, Railroad Avenue, Mermentau: theft, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Frank E. Czochara, 53, South Eastern Avenue, Crowley: simple battery, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Cazal M. Davis, 26, West Eighth Street, Crowley: possession of marijuana, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Joseph Donnelly, 39, East Elm Street, Crowley: criminal damage, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Derrick Drawsand, 35, U.S. Highway 90, Crowley: improper lane use/change/driving left of center, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Melvin Emile Dugar, 20, East Oak Street, Crowley: simple battery, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Joseph Etienne, 43, North Avenue I, Crowley: three counts theft by shoplifting, bench - $100 contempt fee each count.

• Jewel Floyd, 26, North Avenue H, Crowley: speeding 0-10, expired MVI, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Tyerice Harmon, 21, Irvin Breaux, Crowley: saggy pants - first offense, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Gardinal K. Hulin, 32, Edith Street, Rayne: bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Isaac Jeffers, 58, Stutes Street, Crowley: theft by shoplifting, bench - $200 contempt fee; theft by shoplifting, two counts driver’s license - never had, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge/count.

• Chad Lafosse, 44, Clement Road, Crowley: disturbing the peace - fighting, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Rondell Ledet, 25, Mockingbird Lane, Crowley: curfew - state of emergency, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Sheree Ann Lejeune, 25, North Avenue L, Crowley: following too close w/accident, bench - $200 contempt fee.

• Samantha Lemaire, 29, Gulf Rose Drive, Crowley: criminal mischief, three counts prohibited acts/park/playground/rec, fugitive - $500 bond each charge/count.

• Deshae Lewis, 29, Gulf Rose Road, Crowley: animals running at large, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Trudy Lorick, 49, South Avenue N, Crowley: animals running at large, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Shanquil C. McGrew, 35, West Sixth Street, Abbeville: theft by shoplifting, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Sheila K. Meyers, 46, Dorn Street, Crowley: simple battery, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Ervin L. Mott, 42, Kathy Meadows, Crowley: two counts criminal trespassing/remaining after forbidden, bench - $100 contempt fee each count.

• Eddie Peterson, 45, West Fifth Street, Crowley: maintenance and cleanliness of property, animals running at large, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Kaleb Potier, 27, Standard Mill Road, Crowley: maintenance and cleanliness of property, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Kenneth M. Poullard, 27, Homeless/North Avenue F, Crowley: two counts theft, bench - $100 contempt fee each count.

• Amy Richard, 32, Cotton Gin Circle, Branch: criminal damage, simple battery, disturbing the peace - fighting, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge; theft by shoplifting, theft by fraud, criminal trespassing/remaining after forbidden, bench - $200 contempt fee each charge.

• Coi Schexnayder, 25, Homeless, Crowley: three counts prohibited acts/park/playground/rec, resisting by failure to identify, fugitive - $500 bond each charge/count.

• Shannon Sonnier, 48, East 10th Street, Crowley: disturbing the peace - language, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Amanda Hoffpauir Suarez, 36, North Avenue I, Crowley: disturbing the peace - language, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Jeremy Suire, 25, Fourth Street, Midland: disturbing the peace - fighting, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Tayler Weatherly, 27, Roberts Cove Road, Rayne: theft by shoplifting, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Bethany Welsh, 26, East Clay Street, Crowley: animals running at large, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Adam Craig West, 36, Service Road, Rayne: theft by shoplifting, bench - $100 contempt fee.

The names of the following persons were forwarded to the Office of Motor Vehicles for suspension of their licenses for failure to appear:

• Kimberly M. Alfred, 26, North Avenue I, Crowley: improper lighting.

• Joleesa Z. Anderson, 27, Harvard Street, Lake Charles: failure to yield w/accident.

• Ebony Michelle Batiste, 26, North Avenue G, Crowley: tinted windows.

• Lawrence Breaux, 66, Seventh Street, Rayne: improper lane use/change/driving left of center, failure to stop.

• Ariana M. Bryand, 25, Green Street, Crowley: permitting unlicensed driver to drive.

• Jasmine S. Chapman, 23, Bridgeway Drive, Lafayette: permitting unlicensed driver to drive.

• Frederick M. Delahoussaye, 67, South Avenue F, Crowley: improper passing w/accident, license plate - expired.

• Kermit A. Duhon, 39, Edison Street, Lafayette: following too close w/accident.

• Tyler John Duhon, 25, Katherine Drive, Crowley: speeding 15-19.

• Rusty R. Duplechian, 48, Barbara Drive, Crowley: tinted windows.

• Teddy L. Faulk Jr., 56, North Avenue M, Crowley: improper backing w/accident.

• William Faulk, 53, Oleander Road, Crowley: tinted windows, driver’s license in possession, license plate - expired.

• Brent Franklin, 21, Seger Bend Trail, Spring, Texas: following too close w/accident.

• Randall James Greene, 29, Malapart Road, Lafayette: TED speeding - 0-19 over.

• Taijarae R. Guidry, 26, West Point Drive, Church Point: tinted windows.

• Justin L. Hebert, 38, Hockaday Street, Crowley: disobeyed traffic control/signal w/accident.

• Robert R. Howze, 37, East Cedar Street, Crowley: license plate (burnt light), driver’s license in possession.

• Rondell Ledet, 25, Mockingbird Lane, Crowley: driver’s license - suspended.

• Ashley N. Loignon, 34, South Eastern Avenue, Crowley: driver’s license - never had.

• Wendy Marie Mathis, 39, Fifth Street, Duson: disobeyed traffic control/signal w/accident.

• Louis J. Mayeaux III, 29, West Hoyt Avenue, Crowley: improper backing w/accident.

• Carlos Montes de Hoyes, 19, North Steele Avenue, Picayune, Mississippi: reckless operation.

• Kenrika Lashay Mouton, 24, Patterson Street, Lafayette: TED speeding 0-19 over, license plate - none.

• Alan James Ned, 31, North Moss Street, Church Point: hit and run.

• Lamond Javion Oliver, Willersley Lane, Channelview, Texas: reckless operation.

• Jerome K. Sonnier, 33, West Pine Street, Crowley: tinted windows.

• Karmeka J. St. Julien, 27, MLK Jr. Drive, Lafayette: failure to signal turn, child restraint.

• Trent J. Stutes, 37, Leger Road, Crowley: improper lane use/change/driving left of center.

• Tradonna Marie Thomas, 21, South Avenue J, Crowley: disobeyed traffic control/signal w/accident.

• Christine C. Vaughn, 21, Helbig Road, Beaumont, Texas: driver’s license - never had.

• Jaime Williams, 37, South Avenue H, Crowley: license plate - switched.

The Post-Signal received the docket on Monday, Aug. 31, and possible changes in dispositions may have occurred between that date and today. Neither the Crowley City Court nor the Post-Signal is responsible for reporting any such changes.