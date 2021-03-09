Crowley City Court proceedings: Feb. 9

The following cases were determined by Crowley City Judge Marie B. Trahan during proceedings on Tuesday, Feb. 9:

• Stevey Bias Jr., 24, Jacobs Avenue, Crowley: domestic abuse battery, no contest, 90 days in jail, credit for time served (CFTS).

• Carl A. Brown, 25, Shirley Drive, Jennings: driver’s license - never had, no contest, 30 days in jail, CFTS; insurance (none), no contest, 30 days in jail, CFTS, to run concurrent.

• Isaiah Clark, 24, Lurose Drive, Crowley: possession of marijuana, no contest, $655 fine and court costs or 15 days in jail, 90 days in jail suspended, 16 hours court-approved community service, six months supervised probation, attend drug education program.

• Mitchell Cormier, 60, North Avenue L, Crowley: DWI 1st tested, no contest, $655 fine and court costs or 45 days in jail, six months in jail all but two days suspended, six months supervised probation, 32 hours court-approved community service, attend drug education program, two sessions driver improvement.

• Louis Doffoney, 36, West Northern, Crowley: driver’s license - never had, no contest, $245 fine and court costs or two days in jail.

• Peyton Doucet, 19, Happy Hallow, Lafayette: improper lighting, no contest, $210 fine and court costs or two days in jail; possession of marijuana, no contest, $655 fine and court costs or 15 days in jail; driver's license - never had, no contest, $285 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail.

• Paul M. Goodley, 46, Lincoln Street, Lake Charles: no proof of insurance, no contest, $185 court costs.

• Timothy Ray Guidry, 40, East Clay Street, Crowley: driver's license - suspended, no contest, $385 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail; license plate (expired), no contest, $210 fine and court costs or two days in jail.

• Harrison Hamilton, 54, Crandle Avenue, Rayne: two counts driver’s license - suspended, guilty, $385 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail each count.

• Timothy Lejeune, 40, East First Street, Crowley: simple battery, no contest under Art. 894, $315 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail, no unauthorized visits w/victim.

• Joanna Lewis, 54, North Avenue I, Crowley: speeding 0-10, no contest, $220 fine and court costs or two days in jail.

• Cody Mayfield, 35, North Western Avenue, Crowley: domestic abuse battery, no contest, 90 days in jail, CFTS, no unauthorized contact with victim.

• Alexis Moore, 23, Silver Creek, Lafayette: no driver’s license in possesson, no contest, $175 fine and court costs or two days in jail; registration/fail to secure/expired, no contest, $210 fine and court costs or two days in jail.

• Stephen Morales, 38, Panama Road, Rayne: criminal mischief, no contest under Art. 894, $265 fine and court costs or 15 days in jail.

• Ronald Mouton, 50, speeding 0-10, no contest, $190 court costs.

• Sarah E. Richard, 36, North Eastern, Crowley: failure to signal turn, no contest, $195 fine and court costs two days in jail; no driver’s license in possession, no contest, $175 fine and court costs or two days in jail.

• Brandon Sloane, 28, Wilkinson, Gueydan: improper lane use/change/driving left of center, no contest, $200 fine and court costs or two days in jail; no proof of insurance, no contest, $235 fine and court costs or two days in jail.

• Malcolm Thomas, 34, Cherry Street, Crowley: stalking, no contest, 90 days in jail, CFTS, no unauthorized contact with victim.

• Monique Williams, 33, Meadows Lane, Crowley: driver’s license - suspended, no contest, $385 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail.

Warrants were issued for failure to appear for the following persons:

• Abigail Arledge, 31, Leger Road, Crowley: unsafe vehicle, insurance (proof), expired MVI, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Michelle Arnold, 41, Private Road #8001, Jasper, Texas: license plate (display), driver’s license - suspended, insurance (none), bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Bobby Bigger, 57, May Street, Crowley: domestic abuse battery, bench - $200 contempt fee.

• Kerry Cormier, 36, East Spruce, Crowley: domestic abuse battery, bench - $200 contempt fee.

• Paulissa Freeman, 26, West Fifth Street, Crowley: simple battery, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Eunice M. Goldsmith, 48, East Second Street, Crowley: simple battery, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Drake Guidry, 28, Provost Road, Scott: criminal trespass/remaining after forbidden, stalking, bench - $200 contempt fee each charge.

• Tenisha L. Hall, 40, Bedford Highway, Columbia, South Carolina: driver’s license - suspended, speeding 11-15, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Charles Jeffers, 54, Homeless, Crowley: criminal trespassing/remaining after forbidden, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Isaac Jeffers Jr., 36, West Jeanette/Guilbeau, Crowley: possession of marijuana, license plate (none), insurance (none), bench - $100 contempt fee each charge; domestic abuse w/child endangerment, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Deandrus Jones, 26, West Jefferson Street, Jennings: battery of a dating partner, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Francis Lejeune, 60, West Andrus, Crowley: improper supervision of minor, bench - $200 contempt fee.

• Derrick Lemaire, 36, South Avenue D or O, Crowley: domestic abuse battery, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Troy Matthews, 40, Holly Street, Crowley: insurance (proof), driver’s license - never had, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Joseph Moore, 59, Jason Drive, Crowley: tinted windows, driver’s license - never had, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Tevin Savoy, 30, Martin Street, Rayne: speeding 16-25, driver’s license - never had, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Boytt Touchette, 31, South Avenue J, Crowley: possession of marijuana, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Timothy Trahan, 39, South Avenue O, Crowley: insurance (none), license plate (switched), driver’s license - never had, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• David K. Welch Jr., 38, David Street, Jennings: disobeyed stop sign, driver’s license - suspended, insurance (none), bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Michael Wilson, 36, Graceland Avenue, Abbeville: DWI 1st tested, open container, bench - $200 contempt fee each charge.

• Desmond Woods, 33, North Alvin Street, Bastrop: disobeyed stop sign w/accident, possession of marijuana over 14 grams, misuse of temp tag, driver’s license - never had, fugitive - $500 bond each charge.

