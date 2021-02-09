Crowley City Court proceedings: Jan. 12

The following cases were determined by Crowley City Judge Marie B. Trahan during proceedings on Tuesday, Jan. 12:

• Toby Cormier, 41, Hargrave Street, Crowley: disturbing the peace - fighting, no contest, five days in jail, credit for time served (CFTS), stay-away order victim.

• Shawn Derrick, 34, East Oak Street, Crowley: possession of marijuana, no contest, 15 days in jail, CFTS.

• Carlton Francis, 43, Ross Avenue, Crowley: criminal damage, no contest, 30 days in jail, CFTS.

• Damian Myers, 41, Guilbeau Lane, Crowley: battery of a dating partner, no contest, 60 days in jail, CFTS, stay-away order victim.

• Tyler Olivier, 37, Gulf Rose, Crowley: license plate (switched), no contest, $235 fine and court costs or three days in jail; insurance (none), no contest, $385 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail, to run concurrent.

• April Sias, 40, West Sixth Street, Crowley: criminal damage, no contest. $315 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail, stay-away order 324 W. Second St.

• Antonio Smith, 30, West Sixth Street, Crowley: resisting arrest, no contest, 30 days in jail, CFTS; battery on police officer, no contest, 30 days in jail, CFTS, to run concurrent.

• Jaclin Trahan, 23, Pintail Drive, Crowley: NSF checks, no contest, 15 days in jail, CFTS.

Warrants were issued for failure to appear for the following persons:

• Bryce Jude Anselmi, 26, Theodore Road, Erath: disobeyed stop sign, driver’s license - never had, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Kedrick Arceneaux, 22, Dawn Street, Crowley: simple battery, possession of marijuana, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Katrina Brown, 39, Jacobs Avenue, Crowley: criminal damage, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Jason Ceasar, 44, West Andrus, Crowley: open container, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Joseph Leo Credeur, 26, North Avenue J, Crowley: simple battery, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Jardell Delco, 23, North Avenue D, Crowley: license plate - burnt light, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Paula Gauthreaux, East 14th Street, Crowley: NSF checks, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Henterrio Guidry, 30, West Fourth Street, Crowley: failure to signal turn, driver’s license - never had, insurance (proof), bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Yancy Guidry, 57, West Sixth Street, Crowley: license plate - burnt light, resisting arrest by flight, insurance (none), driver’s license - suspended, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Courtney Holmes, 30, John F. Kennedy Drive, Crowley: license plate - burnt light, insurance (none), bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Danielle Hunt, 39, Second Street, Mermentau: criminal trespass/remaining after forbidden, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Dominique Jennings, 28, Downs Street, Jennings: improper lighting, driver’s license - never had, possession of marijuana, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Ashley Johnson, 30, Westwood Drive, Crowley: battery of a dating partner, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Irving Lambert, 25, Ross, Crowley: theft, criminal trespass/remaining after forbidden, theft of utilities, resisting arrest, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Derrick Lawrence, 33, Elizabeth Street, Welsh: domestic abuse battery, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Timothy LeJeune, 40, East First Street, Crowley: domestic abuse battery, bench - $200 contempt fee.

• Jarvis Martin, 36, Spann Avenue, Crowley: domestic abuse battery, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Antonio McClelland, 21, East First Street, Crowley: battery of a dating partner, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Tre’von Mott, 25, Grace Pete, Crowley: following too close w/accident, driver’s license - never had, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Kenneth M. Poullard, 27, North Avenue E, Crowley: driver’s license - suspended, speeding - 0-10, bench - $200 contempt fee each charge.

• Jessica Randol, 33, Senegal Street, Crowley: domestic abuse battery, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Albert Richard, 42, East Clay Street, Crowley: simple battery, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Darius Sinegal, 27, East 13th Street, Crowley: improper lighting, child restraint, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Matthew Touchet, 32, South Eastern, Crowley: battery of the infirmed, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Hunter Trumps, 26, St. Joseph Street, Iota: resisting arrest - failure to identify, fugitive - $500 bond.

• George Walter, 41, Washington Street, Washington: improper lighting, driver’s license - never had, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Terriyonna Woods, 27, Hayes Drive, Lafayette: speeding 0-10, driver’s license - never had, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

